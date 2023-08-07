John Gosling, a keyboardist for The Kinks, died on Friday. He was 75.

Members of the legendary British rock group paid tribute to the piano player on social media following his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” the band wrote alongside a black-and-white video of Gosling.

Ray Davies, a founding member of the group, shared, “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.”

Lead guitarist Dave Davies wrote, “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Mick Avory, the band’s longtime drummer, shared online, “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him….”







From left to right, John Dalton, Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, and Ray Davies of The Kinks in 1970. Redferns

Gosling was classically trained as an organist and a pianist.

He joined the band in 1970, and his audition was the recording session for “Lola.”

He performed on 10 albums throughout eight years with the influential rock group, including “Muswell Hillbillies” and “Everybody’s in Show-Biz.”

Gosling left The Kinks in 1978 and later became a founding member of the Kast Off Kinks in 1994.

Gosling, who was known as “John the Baptist,” performed with Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton until his retirement in 2008.

In an interview shared on Kast off Kinks, Gosling was asked how he thought his life would develop had he not joined The Kinks in the ’70s.

Gosling responded, “No idea- but music would have always occupied a major part of it I’m sure. Or I might have just become a unicorn exterminator.”