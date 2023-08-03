John Haack already had a reputation for being a prolific powerlifter. The athlete holds the bench press and total World Records in both the 90-kilogram and 100-kilogram weight classes. He also possesses the all-time squat mark in the 90-kilogram division. Plus, per his page on Open Powerlifting, he has lost just four times in an extended career dating back to June 2013. At only 30 years old, Haack is already a living powerlifting legend with his name all over the record books. He now may well become a strongman icon soon enough.

On July 23, 2023, in Lytham St. Annes, England, Haack finished in third place during the 2023 U90KG Kaos Classic. The competition served as his strongman debut, potentially adding a degree of impressiveness for an athlete who was only getting his feet wet in a new strength sport.

Here are the final standings from the 2023 U90KG Kaos Classic:

2023 U90KG Kaos Classic Standings

Dan Benson — 117.5 points Nick O’Hare — 102 points John Haack — 102 points Benjamin Donin — 100 points Jim Mitchell — 98.5 points Mike Deli — 98 points Tyler Davis — 91 points CJ Krause — 89 points Leigh Shaw — 87.5 points Tyler Young — 83 points

The 2023 Kaos Classic featured six events, which were as follows: Max Log Press, Axle Deadlift, Husafell Distance, Farmer’s Carry, Yoke Into Sandbag Load, and Power Stairs. Here’s how Haack fared in his overall performance en route to his third-place finish.

John Haack | Event Performance, 2023 U90 Kaos Classic

Max Log Press — 130 kilograms (286.6 pounds) | 11th place

— 130 kilograms (286.6 pounds) | Axle Deadlift — 10 repetitions of 290 kilograms (639.3 pounds) | Second place

— 10 repetitions of 290 kilograms (639.3 pounds) | Husafell Distance — 65.90 meters | Third place

— 65.90 meters | Farmer’s Carry — 27.09 seconds | Fourth place

— 27.09 seconds | Yoke Into Sandbag Load — 21.26 seconds | 15th place

— 21.26 seconds | Power Stairs — 27.92 seconds | First place

If not for his 15th-place result on the Yoke Into Sandbag Load, Haack could’ve made a legitimate run on points into the overall victory. Alas, it remains something to work on in his potential strongman future.

At the time of this writing, it is unclear if Haack has any future strongman plans down the line. Based on his debut, it could be a fruitful endeavor if he chooses to pursue it. For now, the dynamite athlete is preparing in earnest for the 2023 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) American Pro 2. He is the defending champion in the 90-kilogram division and will assuredly look to add to his powerlifting trophy case.

