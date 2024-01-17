





Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines remains uncertain amid interest from the NFL, as myriad teams look to fill their current coaching vacancies.

Harbaugh’s brother John, coach of the Baltimore Ravens, spoke on the possibility of his sibling returning to the NFL as a head coach during a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

John explained his belief that his brother would be a quality NFL coach, and honed in on Jim’s remarkable ability to construct a team.

“He may be the best team builder in football right now,” said John. “Nobody builds a team better. He knows how to put it together, top to bottom. He knows how to include people, he knows how to make them part of it, he knows how to empower people.”

A return to the NFL in 2024 would mark Jim’s second stint in the pros, having previously been the coach of the San Francisco 49ers from ‘11-‘14. Despite a decade out of the league, John had no doubts about his brother’s ability to construct a top team.

“You can’t fake that. You can’t fake it. And that’s one thing about Jim. He’s true, he’s real,” added John.

Harbaugh has already interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, who parted ways with Brandon Staley during the season, in what was his first interview of current cycle.

Michigan, of course, will be tempting him to remain in Ann Arbor, but if he does end up leaving the program following its national championship victory, his brother has no doubts Jim would have plenty to offer in the NFL.







