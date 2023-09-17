John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in the stunning town of Lake Como, Italy.

TMZ was on hand when the couple renewed their vows on Saturday (September 16), which marked the couple’s official anniversary. They also had their four children — Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren — in tow, and everyone was “dressed to the nines.”

The couple and their kids were all in black and white, and joined a dinner party full of guests after vow renewal and picture time was over.

The pair originally met back in 2006, when Teigen was cast as a video model in one of John Legend’s videos.

Back in June, they announced the arrival of their fourth child, Wren, via Instagram.

In the post, Chrissy Teigen explained the details behind her decision to pursue surrogacy, along with a few snaps of her son, Wren Alexander Stephens.

Teigen recalled the turmoil she experienced following the death of her son Jack in 2020, who died due to complications during her pregnancy. She said that after her son died she was “unsure” if she could carry children on her own anymore.

“We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen said in the post at the time of their loss. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

related news Drake Disappoints John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen: ‘Much Smaller Than I Imagined’ August 23, 2023

Also earlier this year, during a private concert, John Legend revealed the couple welcomed their daughter, Esti.

“What a blessed day,” John Legend is said to have told attendees. He also added that although he’d been at the hospital for a long time and hadn’t gotten much sleep ahead of the event, he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

Following Esti’s birth, the singer revealed the meaning behind the newborn’s name. Legend explained to E! News that there was a connection in the family trees when it came to his great-grandmother being named Esther.

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther,’” he said. “We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”