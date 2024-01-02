John Legend has been roasted online after performing “21 Questions” with 50 Cent at his 45th birthday party.

Footage of the duet, which took place in New York City last week, shows Legend performing the hook, originally sung by the late Nate Dogg — and it was not received well at all.

There was no shortage of jokes made at Legend’s expense on social media, even though he and 50 appeared to be having a fun time performing.

“He sing like how Johnathan Majors look,” one person joked on X (formerly Twitter), while someone else said: “Lmao not this Selma version. No thank you!”

Another fan quipped: “John legend made it sound like a negro spiritual.”

One commenter even went as far to say: “Nate Dogg rolling in his grave listening to this n-gga butcher his hook.”

Despite 50’s penchant for humorous takes on social media, he has not yet said anything about the reaction to Legend’s performance.

With “21 Questions” — and the rest of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — celebrating its 20th anniversary last year, 50 Cent has been teasing a return to music after spending much of the last decade working in film and TV.

In an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood last January, the G-Unit mogul said he was working on a new album and had plans to reunite with his old friend Dr. Dre.

related news 50 Cent Reacts To His Son’s Request For New Music After ‘Lit’ Travis Scott Show December 28, 2023

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he said, referring to an earlier Instagram post where he hinted at new music.

“This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”