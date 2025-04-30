Having explored the ‘third rock from the sun,’ John Lithgow is now heading for its moon.

The award-winning actor is set to star in the new podcast “BUZZ” about the life of one of the first humans to land on the moon. In the 11-episode scripted audio series debuting on May 6, Lithgow gives voice to the astronaut’s thoughts as he reflects on his past.

“I want to tell you about my new fiction podcast,” says Lithgow in a teaser released on Tuesday (April 29) by iHeartPodcasts and Thoroughbred Studios. “It’s an audio thriller about Buzz Aldrin, one of the true pioneers of space.”

Actor John Lithgow gives voice to a modern day Buzz Aldrin in the iHeartPodcasts audio series “BUZZ.” (Image credit: John Lithgow/Instagram)

On July 20, 1969, Aldrin and Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong achieved humanity’s first landing on another celestial body, landing NASA’s lunar module “Eagle” at Tranquility Base. Armstrong then took the first step onto the lunar surface, declaring, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”



“Those words would become cemented in our culture, but they weren’t my words,” says Lithgow as Aldrin in “BUZZ.”

After Aldrin joined Armstrong on the surface, the two moonwalkers spent about two and a half hours collecting moon rocks, planting the American flag and deploying science experiments, all while becoming two of the most famous people alive at the time. They returned to Earth (together with command module pilot Michael Collins) as heroes and were celebrated as they toured around the world.

“That’s the story you think you know. This is the story you don’t,” Lithgow says.

Written by Stephen Kronish (“24”), the series is described as a “riveting human drama” with Aldrin at its center, “examining the ups and downs of the Apollo 11 mission.” As the podcast unfolds, listeners will hear Aldrin as he “faces his own frailties, overcomes demons he inherited through no fault of his own, repairs relationships and triumphs over addiction.”

“And become a true hero — not because he conquers space, but because he conquers himself,” says Lithgow.

In addition to Lithgow (“Conclave”, “The Crown”), who portrays Aldrin today, “BUZZ” also features actor Geoffrey Arend (“Body of Proof,” “Madam Secretary”) as the astronaut at the time of the Apollo 11 mission.

“John Lithgow gives an extraordinary performance, taking us into the mind of Apollo 11’s most enigmatic character, Buzz Aldrin, who came back to Earth to face an even greater challenge than going to the moon,” said John Scott Dryden, director of “BUZZ,” in a statement. “A story few of us know, ‘Buzz’ is an immersive space drama in audio that puts the listener at the heart of the action.”

Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin seen while on the moon inside the lunar module “Eagle” in July 1969. (Image credit: NASA)

Although Aldrin, now 95, was not involved in this podcast, he has written and talked extensively about the personal challenges he faced before and after flying to the moon. He published four memoirs between 1973 and 2016, each providing insight into the pressure that he felt from his parents, his interactions with his fellow astronauts, his failed marriages and his recovery from alcoholism.

“BUZZ marks an exciting step forward in our partnership with Thoroughbred Studios to reimagine monumental moments in American history through top-tier talent and exceptional production,” said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts.

“BUZZ” is produced and cast by Emma Hearn for Goldhawk Productions. It is executive produced by Jeremy Fox and Howard Stringer for Thoroughbred Studios, John Scott Dryden for Goldhawk Productions, Stephen Kronish and Jason English for iHeartPodcasts.

“‘BUZZ’ pays homage to the original trailblazers who risked their lives to go to the moon. This is a perfect start to our partnership with iHeart,” said Bewkes.

