John Wick director Chad Stahelski has given an update on the two video game movie projects he’s attached to, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost of Tsushima, as part of a conversation about how video games impact his creative process–even if he doesn’t actually play games himself.

In an interview for Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski discussed how video games have inspired his work–especially when it comes to John Wick’s creative and aesthetic fight scenes. Stahelski is quick to admit that he’s not a gamer, he doesn’t own any games, and he “wouldn’t know how to turn a PlayStation on.” Instead, he consumes games like you might expect someone in the film industry to–by watching someone else play them and enjoying the narrative.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: The 10 Best John Wick Fight Scenes, Ranked

When asked about the status of the two video game movies he’s attached to, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost of Tsushima, Stahelski unfortunately reveals that “we’re in a bit of a conundrum right now with developing [Rainbow Six],” but reiterates that he would love to work with Michael B. Jordan on the project.

In perhaps more heartening news, Stahelski calls the Ghost of Tsushima movie “one of my biggest passion projects.” The adaptation comes with its own challenges, however, with Stahelski explaining, “this is one of the most beautiful video games ever made, so it’s a challenge to not do less than the guys over at Sucker Punch have done.”

In approaching the movie, the director says he would like to use an all-Asian cast, and not just resort to filming entirely in English. “It’s a fantastic story. It’s an incredible myth that ties in some very, very specific Japanese mythology, but at the same time it’s a story that I think transcends any kind of nationality.”

Neither of these films appear to be in active development at present, however, with Stahelski saying he would like one of the video game projects, or Highlander 2, as his next project.