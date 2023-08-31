John Wick director Chad Stahelski has given an update on the two video game movie projects he’s attached to, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost of Tsushima, as part of a conversation about how video games impact his creative process–even if he doesn’t actually play games himself.
In an interview for Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski discussed how video games have inspired his work–especially when it comes to John Wick’s creative and aesthetic fight scenes. Stahelski is quick to admit that he’s not a gamer, he doesn’t own any games, and he “wouldn’t know how to turn a PlayStation on.” Instead, he consumes games like you might expect someone in the film industry to–by watching someone else play them and enjoying the narrative.
When asked about the status of the two video game movies he’s attached to, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost of Tsushima, Stahelski unfortunately reveals that “we’re in a bit of a conundrum right now with developing [Rainbow Six],” but reiterates that he would love to work with Michael B. Jordan on the project.
In perhaps more heartening news, Stahelski calls the Ghost of Tsushima movie “one of my biggest passion projects.” The adaptation comes with its own challenges, however, with Stahelski explaining, “this is one of the most beautiful video games ever made, so it’s a challenge to not do less than the guys over at Sucker Punch have done.”
In approaching the movie, the director says he would like to use an all-Asian cast, and not just resort to filming entirely in English. “It’s a fantastic story. It’s an incredible myth that ties in some very, very specific Japanese mythology, but at the same time it’s a story that I think transcends any kind of nationality.”
Neither of these films appear to be in active development at present, however, with Stahelski saying he would like one of the video game projects, or Highlander 2, as his next project.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.