AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has been charged with misconduct following their game at Crawley on 22 December.
He is alleged to have used “abusive and/or insulting behaviour and/or language”, leading to him being sent off near the end of the first half.
The 41-year-old is also accused of improper conduct by leaving the dressing room area and continuing to watch the League Two match.
The Dons won the game 2-1 with goals by Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hamadi.
Jackson has until 3 January to respond to the Football Association charge.