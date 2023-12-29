Johnnie Jackson has been AFC Wimbledon boss since May 2022

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has been charged with misconduct following their game at Crawley on 22 December.

He is alleged to have used “abusive and/or insulting behaviour and/or language”, leading to him being sent off near the end of the first half.

The 41-year-old is also accused of improper conduct by leaving the dressing room area and continuing to watch the League Two match.

The Dons won the game 2-1 with goals by Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Jackson has until 3 January to respond to the Football Association charge.