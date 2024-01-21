It’s been over 25 years since Johnny Depp made his directorial debut The Brave, co-starring Marlon Brando.
And now the 60-year-old returns to directing with his biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
Al Pacino is producing the film titled Modi and has a supporting role as real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat.
According to the official synopsis, Modi follows “the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I.
“On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”
Having shot much of the movie in Budapest last year, Depp has filmed Pacino’s scenes in Los Angeles this month.
Sharing behind-the-scene pictures from the Modi set, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said: “Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.”
Depp added: “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”
Modi’s cinematic release date is TBC.