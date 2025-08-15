JOHOR BAHRU – The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has seized four Singapore-registered vehicles after their drivers were found operating e-hailing services illegally in Malaysia.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that the vehicles, including luxury multipurpose vehicles and a van, were driven by Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s.

“The drivers were ferrying tourists from Singapore and other nationalities into Johor during ongoing operations in Johor Baru starting Aug 9,” he said.

He noted that the drivers lacked permits to operate e-hailing services in Malaysia and did not possess Malaysian road tax or public service vehicle registration.

The drivers typically advertised their services on social media platforms and messaging apps, charging up to S$180 (RM591) per head for a trip to Johor Bahru. The fare for a trip to Legoland Malaysia was S$200 (RM657), and S$1,200 (RM3,946) for a trip to Ipoh.

“These operators have no approval from the Malaysian government, Land Public Transport Agency (Apad), or JPJ to operate here,” Mr Aedy Fadly explained, adding that enforcement aims to protect passenger safety.

He emphasised that in the event of an accident in Malaysia, there could be serious consequences for passengers, drivers, and even bilateral relations.

The seizures were conducted under Section 80 of the Apad Act and are being investigated under Section 16(1) of the same Act for operating a service vehicle without a valid permit in Malaysia.

This was the first operation conducted by JPJ, with more to follow at different hotspots identified by the department.

When asked if the crackdown was in response to Singapore’s recent enforcement against Malaysian e-hailing drivers, Mr Aedy Fadly clarified, “That is the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) duty. This is carried out by JPJ with a different modus operandi, not as a reaction to LTA’s operations.”

Recently, the LTA stated that 19 drivers were caught offering illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore and across the border on Aug 5.

They were apprehended after a combined operation with Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority targeting such activities at a land checkpoint and through LTA patrols at Gardens by the Bay and Changi Airport. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK