“As Africa continues to advance in technology and innovation, we must invest in STEM education to unlock the full potential of our youth,” said Teresa Clarke, CEO of Africa.com. “This event is designed to show young Africans that there are no limits to what they can achieve in STEM and beyond.”Africa.com invites students, educators, scientists, and innovators to participate in this historic event. Whether you dream of becoming an astronaut, an engineer, or a scientist, Meet the Astronauts will ignite your passion for discovery and exploration.

Meet the Astronauts – A Virtual Event Inspiring Africa’s Future STEM Leaders

On March 18, 2025, eight NASA astronauts will come together for Meet the Astronauts, a free, live-streamed event hosted by Africa.com in partnership with the Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP). This event highlights the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Africa and connects students with real-life role models who have defied gravity—both literally and figuratively.By hearing firsthand from these astronauts, young Africans will gain valuable insights into space exploration, engineering, and the power of perseverance in scientific careers.

A Message from the Astronauts

“We are all incredibly excited to participate in this event for the students and educators of our ancestral home of Africa,” said Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr., NASA astronaut and the first Black American to perform a spacewalk. “It is a privilege for us to share our experiences of traveling into space as a way to inspire the next generation.”

Encouraging STEM Education Across Africa

Africa is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing youth populations, yet access to STEM education and career pathways remains a challenge. By connecting aspiring young scientists, engineers, and space enthusiasts with some of the most accomplished Black astronauts in history, Meet the Astronauts will:

Highlight the importance of STEM careers and their impact on Africa’s future

Inspire students by showcasing real-world success stories in science and technology

Encourage schools and universities to invest in STEM learning and innovation