Women are more likely to suffer badly from joint problems than men, a survey has found.

Almost half (47 per cent) of women with joint pain said it was so bad they lost sleep and 40 per cent reported a decline in their mental health.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent said it affected their emotional wellbeing, compared to only 34 per cent of the men.

Experts believe physiological factors and weight gain during menopause are contributing to the effects on women.

Nuffield Health surveyed 8,000 people over 16 as part of its Healthier Nation Index. It found eight in ten women had experienced joint pain at some point.