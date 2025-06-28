EASTBOURNE, England — Australia’s Maya Joint saved four match points before beating Alexandra Eala 6-4 1-6 7-6(10) to win the Eastbourne title in a gripping final on Saturday.

Four times Eala, the first player from the Philippines to reach a WTA Tour final, was a point away from victory in the final-set tiebreak but Joint dug deep to prevail.

The 19-year-old Joint showed tremendous resilience to stay alive and when she earned her second match point at 11-10 made no mistake, drilling a backhand crosscourt winner.

While it was joy for Joint who claimed her second WTA title in her last four events having also won her maiden crown in Rabat on clay, the pain was too much for 20-year-old Eala, who went off court in tears to compose herself before the ceremony.

“We will definitely play in more finals,” Joint said after the youngest Eastbourne final by combined age since 1981.

The men’s final between Americans Taylor Fritz and Jenson Brooksby was taking place later at Devonshire Park.