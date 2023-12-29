Jon Cryer is revealing which character from his past projects he wishes he was more like.

During an interview with People magazine, published online Thursday, the actor said he is still recognized for his role as Duckie in 1986’s Pretty in Pink, which he appreciates.

“Duckie was very aspirational for me, because he was the guy I wish I was,” the Extended Family actor said.

Being a self-proclaimed “theater dork” in high school, Cryer said he realized he was a “funny person,” but wished he had more confidence.

“I was actually decently good at this being on stage thing,’” he told the outlet. “But I never had the confidence I think that Duckie had, and I wish I did, because he really lived his life out loud in a way I could only aspire to.”

Though Andie (Molly Ringwald) and Blane (Andrew McCarthy) ultimately end up together in Pretty in Pink, Cryer’s character, Andie’s quirky classmate, was also a lovable character with several memorable moments of his own.

Cryer admitted that he “felt like an outsider” himself throughout his time in high school, which is another reason why he felt so connected to Duckie.

“I think that really is a universal experience for most people,” the Two and a Half Men actor explained. “I don’t think most people go through high school thinking, ‘I was the shit. Everybody really dug me in high school.’ But Duckie was … a bit of a conglomeration of several of my friends growing up. I had a friend named Artie who had this ridiculous pompadour. I stole some of the sayings of my friend David, who would go, ‘Do I offend?’ And so he was a great way to represent for my peer group.”

Cryer added that it still means a lot when people approach him in public to say how much they relate to the character.

“That’s amazing to feel like it resonated in that way for people,” he said, “because you try to make a story that is just honest, and when that honesty really touches people, you feel like you did your job.”