The Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, who has long been known as one of the only conservative stars in Hollywood, is speaking out this week to defend Israel and to condemn what he describes as the “Hamas Holocaust.”

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight visits Israel to record new film. pic.twitter.com/z7cTze5FWt — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) February 21, 2022

‘Israel, I Love You’

Voight took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to post a lengthy video that he simply captioned “Israel we love you.”

“Israel, I love you. Israel will stand tall for the land of its sacred soil. These sick-minded beings have been evil since birth. They’re trained to destroy,” Voight, 84, said in the video. “God’s power, along with the Israeli army, will end this destruction and the power of this evil. It will be destroyed once and for all so that Jewish people can be in peace and live in safety, to live life. L’Chaim.”

“Let me assure you, by the almighty power of God, and the power of Moses who once stood in the time of evil forces, that this is the Holocaust,” he continued. “It’s the horror that was witnessed by the Jews of Auschwitz, and I have come now to warn the evil ones that God will show truths again. He shall win this war for his people, as when Moses was able to lift the Red Sea. He shall rid this vermin once and for all, and we the people shall stand and fight for our loved ones, lost and living.”

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight is visiting Judea and Samaria to film a new movie. “I don’t understand why Judea and Samaria is called the West Bank, when it’s clear that if you look at a map, Samaria is at the heart of the land of Israel”. pic.twitter.com/N502HrP91r — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 18, 2022

‘The World Is Mourning With You, Israel’

Not stopping there, Voight proceeded to double down.

“And we must remember, God shall light the candle for all the children of God — the Ten Commandments, the laws of life, the truths of justice. The memory of this Hamas Holocaust will haunt all, but we shall heal,” he stated. “We shall makes sure this will never happen again.”

“In the name of Moses, I declare justice for all,” Voight concluded. “The world is mourning with you, Israel, and the USA stands with you. And as Moses said, let our people go. Much love to you Israel. Much love.”

Check out Voight’s full comments on this in the video below.

Israel we love you pic.twitter.com/wMVLMDeygA — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 11, 2023

Voight Hosts Israel Show

Voight has been an outspoken supporter of Israel since long before these devastating attacks. Last year, he filmed the ten-episode series “The Land of Israel with Jon Voight: God’s Story,” which he hosted for Newsmax.

“The Academy Award-winning actor takes viewers through the Holy Land and the biblical stories of Abraham, Samson, and David and Goliath, finishing up at the Western Wall,” the IMDB description for this series reads.

“What we want to do is trace the beginnings of [the story] and come here and show people the places where these events happened and [give them] insight into the personalities of the patriarchs and all of the chosen people that have brought us to this time,” Voight told the Jerusalem Post during filming.

That series premiered on the Newsmax YouTube channel just last month. Check out episode one in the video below.

At the time of this writing, the death toll in Israel has risen over 2,500, including 27 Americans, according to Yahoo News. We applaud Voight for standing by Israelis in their time of need, and we hope more celebrities will do the same!