AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the gateway to Jordan and the Levant, on Tuesday announced the arrival of a “state-of-the-art” gantry crane valued at $13 million, designed to “efficiently” handle container operations between ships and the quayside.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the port attended by Chairperson of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Fayez, CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) Hussein Safadi, and other officials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The step is part of ACT’s development plan, which follows the recent extension of the partnership and concession agreement with APM Terminals. It also reflects the company’s continued commitment to enhancing its regional leadership and aligning with global advancements in the logistics and shipping sectors.

Fayez highlighted the “strong, strategic” partnership with APM Terminals, noting that the arrival of modern equipment is a reflection of the “deep-rooted” cooperation in the operation and management of the port.

He highlighted that upgrading the port’s capabilities through environmentally friendly equipment is in line with the Aqaba Port Authority’s 2024–2028 strategy to establish a green port an integral component of the broader vision for a green city in Aqaba.

Fayez added that this approach seeks to reduce carbon emissions, promote the use of alternative energy in operational processes, and bolster Aqaba’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub, while reinforcing national and international climate commitments.

“The new crane represents a significant milestone in the transformation of the container port and reinforces our joint commitment to sustainable development and innovation,” Fayez said.

Safadi described the crane’s arrival as a “strategic” achievement aligned with the vision to enhance Aqaba’s transport and logistics ecosystem.

He noted that it reflects “tangible” progress under the extended concession agreement with APM Terminals, which now runs through 2046.

He stressed ADC’s dedication to integrating sustainability principles into its projects, noting that the new crane is a “testament” to adopting modern technology to reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency in line with long-term sustainable development goals.

Executive Director of Operations at ACT Adnan Yaqoubi said that the new gantry crane represents a transformative investment, equipped with advanced technologies that expand port capacity and improve handling capabilities.

It will enable the port to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels, while ensuring top-tier standards of safety and efficiency, Yaqoubi noted.

Standing 56 metres tall, the crane has a boom span of 71 metres and a lifting capacity of up to 100 tonnes.

It features “advanced” automation, including ship shape scanners to avoid collisions, a container positioning system, vibration-reduction technology and a self-diagnosing maintenance system.

Operated remotely, it is supported by a comprehensive camera system, contributing to fully automated, “high-precision” movements.

The new crane is part of ACT’s broader modernisation initiative. Under the extended agreement between APM Terminals and ADC, the terminal’s annual capacity is set to increase by an additional 180,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

The agreement also allows the port to receive vessels up to 400 metres in length, enhancing Aqaba’s position as a strategic hub within regional and global supply chains.

