AMMAN — The volume of vehicle clearance from the Zarqa Free Zone to the local market decreased by 26 per cent during the first third of 2025, reaching about 17,000 vehicles compared with 23,000 vehicles for the same period in 2024.

Representative of the automotive sector in the Free Zones Investors Authority Jihad Abu Nasser on Monday told Al Mamlaka TV that this decline is mainly due to the progressive tax imposed on electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2024, which contributed “significantly” to weakening clearance transactions.

Abu Nasser indicated that the clearance of EVs decreased by 39 per cent, as a total of 9,489 vehicles were cleared during the first third of 2025, compared with a total of 15,613 vehicles for the same period last year.

He added that the clearance of hybrid vehicles increased by 27 per cent during the same period, reaching up to 4,300 vehicles, compared with 3,357 vehicles for the same period of 2024.

Abu Nasser added that gasoline vehicles recorded a slight increase of 2.3 per cent, reaching 1,835 vehicles compared with a total of 1,794 vehicles in the corresponding period of 2024.

As for the clearance of diesel vehicles, it recorded a decrease of 36 per cent, as the number of vehicles cleared reached 1,517, compared with 2,385 vehicles during the first third of 2024.

The re-export movement witnessed a “remarkable” growth of 63 per cent, as 24,265 vehicles were re-exported during the first four months of 2025, compared with 14,876 vehicles in the same period of 2024.

Abu Nasser said that this increase is due to “improved” demand from neighbouring markets of Syria and Iraq, stressing that these two markets constitute an “important” hub for the movement of vehicles in the Zarqa Free Zone, and that re-export activity to them improved “significantly” during the first four months of the year.

