AMMAN — Jordan is proud to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind MENA Travel Market Forum, set to take place in May.

Organised in collaboration with the Jordan Tourism Board as the strategic partner, this “landmark” event is already gaining significant traction, with regional and international tourism industry leaders expressing interest in participating, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The MENA Travel Market Forum aims to position Jordan as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the tourism sector.

The event will bring together key stakeholders from across the Middle East and North Africa and beyond to explore the future of travel, showcase “cutting-edge” technologies, and foster partnerships that will shape the industry for years to come.

The conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on “groundbreaking” topics, including electric air travel: exploring the future of sustainable aviation and its impact on tourism and online payment solutions: addressing the growing demand for seamless and secure digital transactions in the travel industry.

It also includes cybersecurity in tourism: ensuring the safety and privacy of travellers in an increasingly digital world, and artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism: examining the integration of AI into the tourism sector, from personalised travel experiences and smart destination management to AI-driven customer service and operational efficiency.

These discussions will be led by industry experts, innovators, and policymakers, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies transforming the tourism landscape.

The forum highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

With Royal Jordanian as the official carrier for the event, the partnership underscores the shared commitment to advancing Jordan’s tourism industry and boosting its position as a leading destination in the region.

The event has already garnered “significant” interest from regional and international tourism players, including airlines, hotel chains, travel agencies, and technology providers.

This “early success” reflects the industry’s confidence in Jordan’s ability to host a world-class event that drives innovation and fosters growth.

“The MENA Travel Market Forum is a testament to Jordan’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in the tourism sector,” said Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Director of the Jordan Tourism Board.

“By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, we aim to create a platform that not only showcases Jordan’s potential but also drives the future of tourism in the region and beyond,” Arabiyat added.

“Whether you are a travel professional, technology provider, or policymaker, this event offers unparalleled opportunities to network, learn, and shape the future of travel” said Mutasem Dalabih, managing director of MENA Travel Market Forum.

“Royal Jordanian has always been at the forefront of innovation and collaboration within the aviation industry” said Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Jordanian Karim Makhlouf.

“We are keen on strengthening our partnerships and exploring new opportunities that align with our vision for growth. With the opening of new destinations and our commitment to excellence, this is an exciting time for Royal Jordanian to further enhance our connectivity and contribute to the development of the global aviation sector,” Makhlouf added.