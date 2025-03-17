AMMAN: Industrial exports grew by 1.4 per cent to JD7.8 billion in 2024, compared to the previous year, despite regional challenges, according to the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry.

Industrial exports accounted for about 92 per cent of total national exports last year, according to foreign trade figures of the Department of Statistics, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The growth and positive performance would not have been achieved without ongoing joint efforts of both government agencies and the private sector to take down barriers to exports, open new markets, and bolster trade with international partners, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir said.

He said growth was driven by rising exports by four sub-industrial sectors, namely leather and textiles, food and supplies, livestock, medical supplies, plastics, and rubber.

The construction and mining industries, packaging, wood and furniture, engineering, and electrical industries dropped, he said.

Jaghbir said the US topped the list of importers, followed by Arab and European Union countries, referring to the expansion of Jordanian exports to such European markets as Ukraine, Belgium, Norway, Italy and Finland.

He said that exports also expanded to South Korea and Japan, and accessed entirely new markets, such as Myanmar, Latvia, and Luxembourg, underlining the quality of Jordanian products, with exports now reaching more than 146 countries.

