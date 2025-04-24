AMMAN: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing women’s participation in the energy sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s vision for economic modernisation and sustainable job creation.

Speaking at the launch of the Jordanian chapter of the Regional Energy Network for Women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Kharabsheh emphasised that the current phase of the energy sector’s transformation demands innovative thinking and skilled professionals, qualities he said Jordanian women have consistently exemplified.

“We are proud of our partnership with both local and international stakeholders, particularly the World Bank, as we work to empower women in this vital sector,” Kharabsheh said. “A core objective is to double the number of women employed in the energy field.”

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between private energy companies and international institutions, highlighting the need to build professional capacity in response to the sector’s rapid evolution, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

World Bank Senior Energy Specialist Yusra Asaker commended Jordan’s leadership and progressive approach, describing the Kingdom as a model within the regional network. She reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening collaboration to expand training programmes and increase leadership opportunities for women in the sector.

