AMMAN — On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Sunday paid tribute to the sacrifices of Jordanians who achieved independence and laid the foundations of the modern Jordanian state, with all the progress and revival it has witnessed.

The JPA highlighted the Kingdom’s distinguished path, characterised by moderation, tolerance, and humanity, as well as its high international standing amid a turbulent regional environment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JPA council, in a statement, noted that building a modern and advanced state has been a “central” goal pursued by the Kingdom over the past decades.

The association said that safeguarding independence laid the groundwork for Jordan to emerge as a model in technical and technological advancement, reflecting its success across various sectors and reinforcing its regional and international stature.

The council praised the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies that defend the nation in times of war and protect it in peace, ensuring the Kingdom remains an “oasis of security and stability” against all who seek to harm its image or undermine its efforts that have contributed to regional peace and security.

The council pointed to the development witnessed in the media sector since independence in terms of “professionalism, skill, and workforce competence,” alongside harnessing the information revolution and benefiting from the continuous support of the leadership to empower Jordanian media to remain free, responsible, professional, pluralistic, and independent.

It stressed the importance of ensuring Jordanian media has a “strong” presence regionally and internationally to serve as the nation’s first line of defence against distortion and misinformation.

The council called for openness towards media outlets and facilitating the flow of information as a means to counter rumours and bolster public confidence in national institutions and the homeland, helping to build a media environment rooted in transparency and credibility.

It reaffirmed the association’s unwavering commitment to supporting Jordan’s journey in building a “strong, modern” state founded on justice, dignity, and freedom, while keeping pace with the advancements of the digital and technological era, as part of the enduring achievements of independence.

The council extended its congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein, citizens, and Jordanian journalists.