AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Hwaizi on Thursday in Riyadh explored mechanisms for enhancing economic cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and advancing bilateral trade and investment ties.

Hajj Tawfiq emphasised the “strong and strategic” relations between the two countries, highlighting the importance of intensifying private sector efforts to boost trade exchange and develop strategic partnerships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He underscored the role of chambers of commerce in boosting economic cooperation, especially in light of global challenges and shifting economic blocs.

As head of the Jordanian side of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Business Council, Hajj Tawfiq called for activating the council’s role and implementing the recommendations made during its recent meeting in Amman.

Hwaizi expressed the Saudi private sector’s interest in expanding investments in Jordan, citing the Kingdom’s strategic and logistical advantages.

He announced plans to lead a “large” delegation of Saudi businessmen to Jordan next month, with intentions to establish major warehouse facilities in Jordanian free zones to serve as export hubs for Saudi products to neighbouring markets.

He also stressed the importance of holding the joint business council meetings at least twice a year to foster continuous dialogue, business collaboration, and cross-sector partnerships.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abul Foul reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investment in Jordan and praised the “productive” ties with the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Meanwhile, Hajj Tawfiq met with President of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce Abdullah Obeikan to discuss means to enhance relations between the Amman and Riyadh chambers.

During the meeting, he reviewed Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, a nationally endorsed roadmap aimed at driving growth, attracting investment and generating one million jobs over the coming years.

Obeikan noted the progress of the Saudi business environment under the Saudi Vision 2030, citing notable growth, major projects and enhanced prosperity.

The two sides agreed to sign a twinning agreement between the Amman and Riyadh chambers to boost cooperation, promote digital transformation and foster collaboration between their respective general assemblies.

Hajj Tawfiq also extended an invitation to Obeikan and the Riyadh Chamber board to visit Jordan and explore investment opportunities.