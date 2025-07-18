Jorge, a 60-year-old loggerhead sea turtle, has defied all odds by returning to the wild after spending more than four decades in captivity.

As reported by National Geographic’s María de los Ángeles Orfila, Jorge was first rescued in 1984 when fishermen found him entangled in nets off the coast of Argentina.

He was transported far from the ocean to an aquarium in Mendoza, where he became a local celebrity—and spent over half his life in a shallow tank.

At 220 pounds, Jorge had no experience in the wild. His diet consisted of beef and hard-boiled eggs, and his “ocean” was a 5,300-gallon pool just 1.5 feet deep.

That all began to change in 2021, when a team of researchers, lawyers, and over 60,000 petitioners demanded his release.

Marine biologists launched an intensive three-year rehabilitation plan to help Jorge recover his instincts, gradually reintroducing him to saltwater, live prey, ocean currents, and competition—skills vital for survival.

On April 11, 2025, Jorge was finally released into the Atlantic, equipped with a satellite tracker. Within weeks, he had swum over 1,700 miles north toward Brazil.

Now off the coast of Santa Catarina, he’s proving what many thought impossible: that even after decades in confinement, animals can reclaim their wild nature.

Scientists are hopeful Jorge might even reproduce, helping restore loggerhead populations.

As Laura Prosdocimi of Argentina’s Museum of Natural Sciences puts it, Jorge is a “unique case in the world”—a living example of resilience and recovery.

Jorge’s story reminds us that every animal deserves a chance to live wild and free. Let’s challenge captivity, Support rescue efforts, and help return more animals to their rightful homes.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 7 July 2025. Lead Image Credit :Tropicalens/Shutterstock.



