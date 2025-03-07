Jose Mourinho was unimpressed during his news conference. Ahmad Mora – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho pretended to fall asleep and even made snoring sounds during a long question asked by a Turkish journalist in Thursday’s post-game news conference.

Mourinho attended the media after his team’s 3-1 home loss to Rangers in Thursday’s Europa League round-of-16 first leg.

The question lasted 50 seconds and was about the changes the Portuguese manager had made during the game in Istanbul.

As the Fenerbahce press officer proceeded to translate the question, Mourinho interrupted him and said: “Oh, this is too much for my head. I’m tired man.

“Ninety minutes, not to listen to all this, I’m too tired for that. Yeah, Yeah … We change players every game.”

Mourinho, who had just returned from a two-match ban for his comments about Turkish referees after a goalless draw at Galatasaray on Feb. 24, then continued with the news conference.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach admitted his team was “bad everywhere” against Rangers but there were positives as the loss “could have been bigger.”

“The only thing I tell them [Rangers] is don’t celebrate too much because there is a second match to play,” he said.

“That’s my only advice. Then if in the second game they celebrate, I will congratulate them. For now, calm down because it’s not over.

“The only positive thing for me is that there are 90 minutes left to play.”

Fenerbahce visit Rangers on March 13 for the return leg.