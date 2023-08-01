Joseline Hernandez has never been afraid to court controversy and headlines — and the latest headlines featuring a recent run-in with the law have her laughing.

Radar Online reported that the Puerto Rican Princess had a warrant issued for her arrest in Florida on Monday (July 31). The charges, which stem from the night of the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III exhibition fight, allege that the former Love & Hip Hop star assaulted a law enforcement official.

Hernandez and her Joseline’s Cabaret co-star, Big Lex, got into a huge (and well-publicized) fight at the event, and continued their brawl even after the cops showed up.

Allegedly, Hernandez also swung on a law enforcement official when he showed up to break up the fight, which is where the arrest warrant and the charges are stemming from.

Hands Were Rated E For Everyone: Puerto Rican Joseline Hernandez Goes Ape After A Fight With Rapper Big Lex Backstage! 💅 pic.twitter.com/e5NHLjQDGo — TopStreetFights  (@TSFights) June 13, 2023

“Florida prosecutors filed a series of charges against Hernandez. The list included felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge,” reports Radar Online.

Law enforcement officials have been directed to arrest Joseline Hernandez on the spot if, and when, she shows up anywhere in Florida. She’s scheduled to appear in court to answer the warrant, and reportedly will do so on August 10 — but so far, she has yet to do so.

However, the Puerto Rican Princess also seemed to address the charges directly on her social media accounts.

While promoting her new single, “Rachetera,” Hernandez seemed to laugh about her predicament.

“Even the beat can’t catch me [laughing face emojis],” she wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Despite her seemingly flippant attitude about the charges, Joseline Hernandez told The Shade Room on Wednesday (July 26) that she was “scared” of how things were turning out for her.

“I was definitely scared,” she said. “At the moment, it’s like, ‘Okay, I might’ve went too far’… [and] there’s a possibility that you could really get hurt when you go under that type of situation.”

It is not clear, however, whether Florida officials will issue an order of extradition for Joseline Hernandez to satisfy the arrest warrant.