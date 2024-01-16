Signature Entertainment has acquired the action comedy London Calling, starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers franchise), from Highland Film Group for release in the U.K. and Ireland.

The feature film also stars Jeremy Ray Taylor (It), Rick Hoffman (Suits) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

Signature said it plans to release the movie in early 2025.

London Calling focuses on Tommy Ward (Duhamel), a “mediocre hitman who goes on the run and gets stuck in Los Angeles after mistakenly killing the relative of London’s biggest crime lord,” according to a plot description. “To get back to his son on the other side of the pond, Tommy makes a deal with his new employer (Hoffman): teach his socially awkward teenage son Julian (Taylor) to be a man, in exchange for safe passage.”

The film is directed by Allan Ungar, who is reuniting with Duhamel after their work on the heist thriller Bandit, and written by Oscar-nominated Omer Levin Menekse and Quinn Wolfe. London Calling is produced by Ungar (Sympathy for the Devil starring Nicolas Cage, Bandit), Delon Bakker and Kyle Ambrose (Rogue), Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher (the upcoming Land of Bad starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth and Blood for Dust starring Kit Harrington), Mark Fasano (the upcoming Sleeping Dogs starring Russell Crowe and American Ultra starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart), Apur Parikh (the upcoming The Surfer) and Julia Sandberg Hansson.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s head of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and Highland’s president of international Todd Olsson. “They are the ideal partner to introduce this action comedy to audiences in the U.K. and Ireland,” said Olsson about the agreement. Added Williams: “We’re proud to team up again with our friends at Highland to release another super entertaining Allan Ungar movie in the U.K. and Ireland after our success with Bandit here.”