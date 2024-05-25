More than two years have passed since they faced off against each other in Glasgow.

Now, they are getting ready to do it all again.

Josh Taylor’s bout with Jack Catterall looks to have been put on hold. Image: PA Images/Steve Welsh (Image: Image: PA Wire/Steve Welsh)

The fight

Taylor came into the bout as the light-welterweight king having unified the division.

The East Lothian boxer had done it the hard way in taking part in the World Boxing Super Series.

He defeated Ryan Martin in the quarter-final before becoming a world champion for the first time with a decision win over Ivan Baranchyk.

Taylor then put his world title up against the WBA (Super) light-welterweight belt of Regis Prograis.

The bout in London in 2019 again went the distance and Taylor was celebrating the win.

He then defeated Jose Carlos Ramirez to unify the division.

READ MORE: Josh and Jack exchange verbal blows

Catterall came into the bout as an underdog but took Taylor the distance at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow more than two years ago.

Many were of the view Catterall had done enough to take the win but crucially the judges scored in the Scotsman’s favour.

A war of words has rumbled on between the two men ever since and they will step back into the ring tonight (Saturday), at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Josh Taylor has held a number of titles since turning professional. Image: Gordon Bell (Image: Image; Gordon Bell)

The boxers

Name: Josh Taylor

Hometown: Prestonpans

Height: 5ft 10ins

Date of birth: January 2, 1991

Record: 19-1 (13 KOs)

Rounds fought: 127

Debut: v Archie Weah (July 18, 2015)

Titles held: Commonwealth light-welterweight title, WBC Silver light-welterweight title, IBF light-welterweight title, WBC light-welterweight title, WBO light-welterweight title, WBA (Super) light-welterweight title and The Ring light-welterweight title.

Jack Catterall comes into the bout with back-to-back wins. Image: Jess Hornby/PA Wire/PA Images (Image: Image: Jess Hornby/PA Wire/PA Images)

Name: Jack Catterall

Hometown: Chorley

Height: 5ft 7 ins

Date of birth: July 1, 1993

Record: 28-1 (13 KOs)

Rounds fought: 194

Debut: v Carl Allen (September 22, 2012)

Titles held: Central Area light-welterweight title, WBO European light-welterweight title, WBO Inter-Continental light-welterweight title, British light-welterweight title, WBA Intern-Continental light-welterweight title.

Josh Taylor defeated Jack Catterall more than two years ago. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Images (Image: Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Josh Taylor’s last five fight

Loss v Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden, New York. October 6, 2023

Win v Jack Catterall at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow. February 26, 2022

Win v Jose Carlos Ramirez at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas. May 22, 2021

Win v Apinun Khongsong at York Hall, Bethnal Green. September 26, 2020

Win v Regis Prograis at 02 Arena, Greenwich. October 26, 2019

Jack Catterall in action against Jorge Linares. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images (Image: Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images)

Jack Catterall’s last five fights

Win v Jorge Linares at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. October 21, 2023

Win v Darragh Foley at Manchester Arena, Manchester. May 27, 2023

Loss v Josh Taylor at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow. February 26, 2022

Win v Aberrazak Houya at Church House, London. November 28, 2020

Win v Tim Schwarzkopf at Caesars Palace, Dubai. November 22, 2019.

Jack Catterall (left) is spoken to by the referee during the last bout. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire (Image: Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Weigh in weight

Josh Taylor: 139.6lbs

Jack Catterall: 139.8lbs

Josh Taylor stopped Ohara Davies in Glasgow in the summer of 2017. Picture: Gordon Bell. (Image: Image: Gordon Bell)

How can I watch it?

The full card is streamed live on DAZN in more than 200 countries, excluding the USA and Canada. To sign up for a subscription, go to www.dazn.com

Josh Taylor defeated Miguel Vasquez in 2017. Picture: Gordon Bell. (Image: Image: Gordon Bell)

When does it start?

The undercard starts at 7pm and the ring walks for Taylor and Catterall are due to get started at 10.35pm. Timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.