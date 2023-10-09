Boxer and Olympic medallist Joshua Buatsi on the importance of faith, his Ghanaian roots and community gratitude.

In the bruising world of elite boxing, can one truly be kind-hearted and still triumph?

Iman Amrani interviews light heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi, known for his formidable in-ring achievements and an equally strong reputation for humility and benevolence outside of it.

Born in Ghana and raised in London, Buatsi won bronze for the UK at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since going pro in 2017, he has achieved 17 straight victories.

Driven by his Christian faith, he has set out to share his success with the less fortunate, including orphans, and junior boxers through his foundation in Ghana.