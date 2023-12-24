Welcome to our live rolling blog from the double bill featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

In what is an unprecedented bill, heavyweight rivals Joshua and Wilder, although not facing each other, will take centre stage under the lights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the rearrangement of the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren put their rivalries aside to organise tonight’s ‘historic’ series of bouts.

With talk of a proposed fight against Wilder – who faces Joseph Parker on the same bill tonight – Joshua has insisted he is fully focused on Otto Wallin, his opponent tonight, before he considers any future fights.

The 34-year-old is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2023, having already beaten Jermaine Franklin Jnr by unanimous decision in April before sealing a seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius in August to earn a 26th professional career victory.

Saturday’s bout in Riyadh is a key clash for the former two-time world heavyweight champion, who has ambitions of returning to the top of the heavyweight division, and he weighed in at 17st 13lb, nearly 13lb heavier than his opponent.

Joshua said: “Without Saturday night there is no future. Saturday night I’ve been saying all week is my main focus. Whatever happens in the ring, I know that’s where my heart is. I need to get this win.

“If my prayers are answered, I’ll get the win. I’ve been focused, praying hard and, whatever God wants from me, I’m going to follow that path. I’m making sure it’s not just prayer, I’m following up by action as well.”

Wilder comes into the bout at a lean 15st 3lb compared to Parker’s 17st 7lb and the heavy hitter, who has claimed 42 of his 43 victories by knockout, believes Parker have “never felt the power” he possesses.

“I’m just this calm and collected,” Wilder said. “I’ve been here many times before and I’ve fought his style before. He’s never fought a style like mine. He’s never felt the power that I bring and possess.”

Parker vowed to “be aggressive” ahead of their meeting. He said: “We’re here, we’re ready and I can’t wait. I’m going to be aggressive, go in there, execute the plan, follow the strategies and get the win.”