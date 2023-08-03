Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Manchester City are closing in on a £77.5 million (€90m) deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Leipzig were said to be holding out for a fee of 100m euros (£86m) for the Croatia international.

But City have broken through and are now closing in on the transfer, with Gvardiol expected to have a medical later this week.

Gvardiol would add competition on the left side of City’s defence, having helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and then the final of the Nations League, where they were beaten by Spain.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far City’s only summer signing, with the Croatian having moved from Chelsea during June.

City saw captain Ilkay Gundogan leave for Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez last week completed a switch to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli in a £30m deal.

The Premier League champions will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.