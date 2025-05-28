At least 221 journalists have been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza since the war erupted on 7 October 2023, the Gaza Media Office said on Wednesday.

The death toll was updated after the killing of Moataz Mohammed Rajab, a cameraman and editor for Al-Quds al-Youm TV channel, in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Wednesday.

Rajab was killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City earlier today, alongside several others.

The Gaza Media Office condemned the “systematic targeting and assassination” of Palestinian journalists by Israeli soldiers.