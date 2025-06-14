



Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed on “CBS Mornings Plus” on June 10 how Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s removal of members of the CDC vaccine advisory committee could affect public health.

Freelance journalist and KFF Health News contributor Leah Fabel discussed child caregivers on Minnesota Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” on June 4.

Click here to hear Fabel on "All Things Considered"

Read Fabel's "Role Reversal: Millions of Kids Are Caregivers for Elders. Why Their Numbers Might Grow."

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

