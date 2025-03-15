



KFF Health News senior correspondent David Hilzenrath discussed how the FDA allows risky chemicals in America’s food supply on CBS’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on March 11.

Click here to watch Hilzenrath on “CBS Mornings Plus”

Read Hilzenrath’s “How the FDA Opens the Door to Risky Chemicals in America’s Food Supply”

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the measles outbreak on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on March 7. She also discussed how measles affects the immune system on CBS 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on March 5.

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed her documentary, “Silence in Sikeston,” on KBIA on March 7.

Click here to hear Anthony on KBIA

Explore Anthony’s series, “Silence in Sikeston”

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed the basics of Medicaid on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Feb. 28.

Click here to hear Whitehead on “The Georgia Health Report”

Read Whitehead and Renuka Rayasam’s “Republicans Are Eyeing Cuts to Medicaid. What’s Medicaid, Again?”

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).