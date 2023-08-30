Lionsgate has officially set the Joy Ride digital, Blu-ray and DVD release dates for its latest R-rated comedy. This comes after nearly two months since the Ashley Park-led movie made its theatrical release.

Joy Ride will be available to rent or purchase on digital and on Prime Video on Demand on September 5. It will then be followed by its home video release on Blu-ray and DVD on September 12. The latter will also include special features, which are listed below:

A Grand Adventure: Making Joy Ride

Adele Lim, Director: A Siren Call to Hollywood

A Place of Joy: “R” Is for Representation

Never Too Much: A Comedic Lovefest

WAP Sing-along

WAP Solo Cast Choreography

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailer

“The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure,” reads the synopsis. “When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat, her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

Joy Ride is the feature directorial debut of Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim. The film stars Ashley Park (Girls5eva), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Sabrina Wu (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.), Lori Tan Chinn (Nora From Queens), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), and more.

The film is written and produced by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, based on a story by Lim, Hsiao, and Chevapravatdumrong. Producers are Lim, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.