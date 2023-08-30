52-kilogram powerlifter Joya Khairallah had a big day at the 2023 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Junior and Sub-Junior Championships on Aug. 29 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Khairallah finished her performance at the meet with a deadlift of 183.5kg (404.5 pounds), which broke the IPF Junior World Record for that lift in her weight class.

Beyond that, she also achieved a total of 428.5 kilograms (944.7 pounds), which also set an IPF Junior World Record. The world-class performance secured Khairallah a gold medal victory in the contest.

Khairallah took a semi-sumo stance behind the barbell and placed her hands on the bar just inside of her shins. She began the pull and immediately cleared her knees. She appeared to have some trouble reaching lockout, but she did successfully complete the lift and screamed with pride upon doing so.

She returned the barbell to the floor after receiving the judge’s command, and she saw that the lift was called good. Khairallah took a knee to celebrate, then ran off the platform. The only equipment she wore besides her singlet was a weight belt.

The records may have come a surprise to spectators after her performance throughout the contest. Khairallah failed to complete her first and third squat attempts, and she did not take her third attempt in the bench press. Still, with only six finished lifts (one in the squat, two in the bench press, and all three deadlifts), she put on an elite performance.

Joya Khairallah (52KG) | 2023 IPF World Classic Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships Top Stats

Squat — 147.5 kilograms (325.2 pounds)

— 147.5 kilograms (325.2 pounds) Bench Press — 97.5 kilograms (214.9 pounds)

— 97.5 kilograms (214.9 pounds) Deadlift –- 183.5 kilograms (404.5 pounds) | Junior World Record

–- 183.5 kilograms (404.5 pounds) | Total — 428.5 kilograms (944.7 pounds) | Junior World Record

The lady from Lebanon weighed in for the meet at 51.62 kilograms (113.8 pounds). Her deadlift and total records overtook Camille Hadrys of France, who had pulled one kilogram less than Khairallah earlier that same day. Hadrys also finished with three less kilograms on her total.

Prior to the contest, the Junior World Record deadlift was held by Giulia Grechi, who pulled 182.5 kilograms (402.3 pounds) at the IPF World Classic Championships in 2021. Tiffany Chapon set the previous total record at the 2022 IPF Arnold Sports Festival with 425 kilograms (936.9 pounds).

Khairallah is in her third year of competing at the international level. Her previous meet was the 2023 IPF Arab Cup, where she won the 52-kilogram weight class. According to Goodlift, these are her first two IPF World Records.

The 2023 IPF World Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships will continue until Sept. 3, 2023. Full coverage and livestreams are available on the IPF’s YouTube channel.

Featured Image: @theipf on Instagram