Joe Joyce fell to a second defeat in a matter of months to fearsome Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night.
‘The Juggernaut’ spoke about correcting the “mistakes” that saw him suffer a sixth-round TKO defeat at the Copper Box Arena in April and opted to come in 10lbs heavier than he ever had before for the rematch.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: JOYCE DOWN!
Round 3: IT’S OVER!
Joe Joyce STOPPED with a spiteful haymaker in the dying embers of the third round.
An even worse performance this time around from ‘The Juggernaut’…
Joyce vs Zhang 2: Joyce holding on!
Round 3: Zhang is teeing off on Joyce now. The Brit is far too tenative, not throwing anything meaningul at all.
When Zhang steps it up, it’s bad news for Joyce. ‘Big Bang’ is in control.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: Joyce saved by the bell
Round 2: Zhang landing some BIG punches when he comes forward. Joyce took a lot of punishment there.
Walking on to too many shots and not moving quick enough.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: JOYCE caught!
Round 2: Hammer of left hand catches Joyce, who’s wobbling!
Troubled the first real time he’s come forward.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: Tentative start
Round 1: Joyce keeping sensible, moving constantly to avoid giving Zhang the kind of static target he got in the first round.
Already a better start than in April!
Joyce vs Zhang 2: We are underway!
Round 1: Away we go!
Can Joyce get his revenge? ‘The Juggernaut’ is moving to his left a lot more in the opening stages, looking to negate the southpaw.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: Zhang booed on entry
‘Big Bang’, as you can imagine, is not getting the same kind of reception.
Joyce vs Zhang 2: Ring walks begin
Here we go!
Big reception for Joyce, who like Chris Eubank Jr earlier this month, desperately needs to win.
Joyce ‘correcting mistakes’ at career-heaviest weight for Zhang rematch
Joe Joyce will be at a career-heaviest weight for Saturday’s rematch with Zhilei Zhang in London on Saturday evening.
‘The Juggernaut’ suffered the first loss of his professional career to the Chinese heavyweight in April, falling to a sixth-round defeat by way of TKO following significant damage sustained to his right eye.
It feels increasingly like must-win territory for Joyce, who lost his WBO ‘interim’ heavyweight title to Zhang after the initial bout.
Another defeat would leave the 38-year-old way outside of the title picture and Joyce has taken measures to absorb some of the ferocious hand speed Zhang has in his locker.
The Brit tipped the scales at a career-high 281.2lbs (20.07st), beating his previous highest weight by 10lbs. Joyce’s decision to came in at 256lbs (18st 2lbs) in April, the lowest he’d been at since 2019, had been criticised after his loss in April.
Zhang, meanwhile, was also at a career-heaviest weight, tipping the scales at 287.2 Ibs (20st 5lbs).
“I knew the weight was a little bit light last time,” said Joyce at Friday’s weigh-in.
“I started the camp already on weight so this time I’ve corrected all the mistakes and been a bit more conscious of what I’ve been eating and the way I’m training.
“I’m in a lot better a place, physically, mentally and also with my focus and drive to win this time.”