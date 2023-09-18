Joyner Lucas has come to the defense of Chris Brown after Tinashe threw shade at the R&B singer.

The Massachusetts spitter posted a series of videos on his Instagram Story on Sunday (September 17) putting CB’s detractors on blast, making thinly-veiled references to Tinashe’s recent comments about harboring regret over working with Brown early in her career.

“I’ma say this shit one time and I’m not gonna say it again: there will be no fucking Chris Brown slander tolerated,” Lucas began. “I’m not talking about the fans; I’m talking about you celebrity weirdos that go on podcasts and start popping shit at my n-gga for absolutely no fucking reason.

“N-ggas making faces and shit. N-ggas tryna take shots, talking they little shit, saying whatever they say, trying to get a reaction. And then once a n-gga react to you, then you n-ggas go, ‘Oh look, see, he’s aggressive. He did Rihanna.’ No, n-gga, we not doing that.”

Joyner Lucas continued by saying he’s tired of seeing artists diss Chris Brown for “clout” and is ready to stand “in front of the bullet” for his “Stranger Things” collaborator.

“Chris Brown got real n-ggas that love him and respect him,” he declared. “He got an army behind him. I’m one of the n-ggas that love and respect him. I’m standing in front of the bullet. I’m taking every shot. He’s not gonna give you n-ggas what you want.

“We not gonna just use Chris as a clout tool, my n-gga. Whenever you n-ggas wanna reach, pop shit or get some clickbait one time. I don’t give a fuck who you are… If anybody takes shots at my n-gga, I’m taking shots.”

Joyner’s comments come shortly after Tinashe made headlines by expressing regret in a recent interview for collaborating with Chris Brown, as well as R. Kelly.

“And especially when it comes to singles like the song with Chris — that was a song that we all wanted to be this big moment, this big single,” she told the Zach Sang Show of her and Breezy’s 2015 duet “Players.”

“So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ And he was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. And to me, I was like, ‘Well this is a pop song. So I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it. That doesn’t compute to me.’ But I don’t know!”

Chris Brown responded by sniping Tinashe in Akademiks’ Instagram comments section, writing: “NAME 5 TINASHE SONGS OR DIE…[eyes emoji] EVERYBODY DEAD [skull emoji].”