Joyner Lucas has hinted that he and Will Smith have a joint album on the way for the entire world to hear.

On Monday (September 25), the Massachusetts lyricist took to Instagram to share a dope moment between him and the legendary rapper-actor, who celebrated his 55th birthday that day.

In the clip, both Joyner Lucas and Will Smith can be seen in the studio working on a few bars and trying to figure out the cadence for an unreleased track that features verses from both of them.

In the accompanying caption, Lucas then the Grammy Award-winning rapper his flowers while mentioning their potential collaborative project.

“Dear hero. I never thought I’d ever meet you,” he wrote. “Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @willsmith Love you til the end of time my dear brother.”

Joyner Lucas and Will Smith previously worked together in 2020 following the release of “Will,” a song the ADHD rapper dedicated to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

The track included lyrical nods to many of Big Willie’s most memorable film and TV roles, while its accompanying video saw Lucas bring those references to life and dress up as Smith’s characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and more.

At the time, the Hollywood A-lister caught wind of the video and saluted Lucas, saying the “joint is crazy” and he was “humbled and honored.”

Shortly after its release, Will Smith dusted off his rhyme book and joined Lucas on the official remix. The Philadelphia native didn’t disappoint as he spit bars that touched on his career and personal life.

“You feeling like me? I feel like a prince that turned to a king/ Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team/ On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me/ Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavor,” he rapped.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Will Smith chopped it up with Joyner Lucas on YouTube about the “Will” video, which allowed the rapper to give the Oscar-winner his flowers directly.

“You’ve always my biggest, I would say, my idol,” he said. “For me, I felt like you’ve done everything the right way. And, I really look up to that.”

He added: “I grew up on you. I grew up on the Fresh Prince. I grew up on your movies. Like, I grew up on Will Smith. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be the man that I am.”