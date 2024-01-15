JPEGMAFIA has called out Kanye West for apparently overlooking him while taking shots at Freddie Gibbs in the process.

In a since-deleted rant posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (January 14), Peggy vented about the Chicago rap icon “skipping over” him in favor of working with other artists he feels are less deserving.

“Also Kanye West i respect u but the way u acknowledge n-ggas who have less to offer u than me makes me feel a way,” he began. “Im a scientist in the lab a surgeon bruh u and u skip over me for n-ggas thats getting they baby mommas fucked on camera. I wanna make money fuck these n-ggas.”

In a follow-up post, JPEGMAFIA threw shade at Ye’s unreleased song with Ty Dolla $ign “Everybody,” which samples the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit of the same name.

“U got 27 n-ggas tweaking hi hats just to make some mid. Talk to a real scientist brother stop wasting time. This n-gga got 80 n-ggas in a room and make a backstreet boys song,” he wrote.

“And if u got a problem with me saying that about your baby momma do something about it im in la and i dont run from no one.”

JPEGMAFIA throws shots at Kanye West & Freddie Gibbs in recent tweets 😬 pic.twitter.com/xwS9IreWV9 — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) January 14, 2024

JPEGMAFIA’s “baby momma” comments appear to be directed at Freddie Gibbs, who features Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming Vultures album and who welcomed a child with adult film star Destini Fox last year.

“N-ggas just standing around on stage like ‘your baby momma got fucked?’ Oooo mine to!!!!! Lets make a song. MEN UNITE. Wtf n-gga,” he continued.

“Ill just stop yall aint built like me. I dont actually want anything from none of these n-ggas i just like to promo this way because most of yall are to dumb and white to see it. Your fav rappers kid got a dick dent in his head though and nothing can change that.”

Clarifying his “dumb and white” comment, JPEGMAFIA said: “I fucking love white people. White people conquer shit. And stand on [business].

“But more than anything. I love my fans my fans are the best fans on the world. Period. i will do everything in my black ass power to make my fans proud pf me this year. I love you.”

I fucking love white people. — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) January 15, 2024

But more than anything. I love my fans my fans are the best fans on the world. Period. i will do everything in my black ass power to make my fans proud pf me this year. I love you — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) January 15, 2024

JPEGMAFIA later apologized for his tirade but continued to take jabs at Kanye, who he referred to as his “idol,” as well as Freddie Gibbs.

“Im sorry for my rant about kanye earlier i just wanted to work with my idol,” he added. “& Truthfully i dont give a fuck about nothing kanye got going on at this point i just wanted to get paid.

related news JPEGMAFIA Jabs Baby Keem With Nepotism Bar On ‘Scaring The Hoes’ Deluxe With Danny Brown July 12, 2023

“But its ok im not a rapist or some weirdo incel n-gga so i get why he wouldnt wanna work with me. im kool with that.”

When a fan told the Scaring the Hoes rapper there was “no need to bring freddie gibbs down to get paid,” he called the Gary, Indiana native a “deadbeat dad” and a “fake gangsta.”

“naw he lame af being a deadbeat dad is only kool to little kids,” Peggy replied. “And he was shading me years ago during lp. His fake gangsta ass deserves it. He dont do shit but shot at, beat up and embarrassed.

“Fuck him and fuck anybody that respects him letting your girl get jumped cuz u cant handle beef is not gangsta AT ALL. Draw your weapon thug.”

Im sorry for my rant about kanye earlier i just wanted to work with my idol. & Truthfully i dont give a fuck about nothing kanye got going on at this point i just wanted to get paid. But its ok im not a rapist or some weirdo incel nigga so i get why he wouldnt wanna work with me.… — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) January 15, 2024