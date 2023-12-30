Bitcoin ETF applicants submit S-1 filings as euphoric market pours into Pullix presale

JPMorgan, Jane Street named brokers in Bitcoin ETF S-1 filings.

Pullix presale has attracted more than $2 million just weeks after its launch.

The countdown to the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved for the US market is now down to just days. This is after BlackRock, Valkyrie, Fidelity and several other applicants submitted their final S-1 amendments on deadline day Friday, December 29.

Elsewhere in the market, a market bullish on crypto going into 2024 has poured into the presale of new hybrid exchange Pullix.

JPMorgan, Jane Street named APs in final Bitcoin ETF filings

A proper countdown for a spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC has been on for months. For most analysts, Grayscale’s legal victory against the regulator marked the turning point. Now consensus is the SEC will approve the first batch of spot Bitcoin ETFs early January – probably before or around January 10.

Yesterday, that countdown appeared to accelerate as most of the firms looking to offer spot Bitcoin ETFs filed their final amendments.

BlackRock, Van Eck, ARK 21 Shares, Invesco Galaxy, Valkyrie, Fidelity, Bitwise, and WisdomTree all trooped in on Friday. Among noticeable details in the filings was the naming of authorised participants (APs) and fees.

For instance, BlackRock and Valkyrie filed updated S-1 filings that named JPMorgan and Jane Street as its authorised participants. Valkyrie disclosed it would work with Jane Street and Cantor, while Invesco Galaxy named Virtu and JPMorgan.

While JPMorgan’s selection as AP draws attention for the public remarks of its CEO Jamie Dimon, its role as will be that of Jane Street, adds to overall institutional appeal.

In terms of fees, Invesco’s filing shows a six-month fee waiver with up to $5 billion in assets for its ETF.

Meanwhile, Fidelity has outlined a 0.39% fee. According to senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, there’s likely to be tough competition among the issuers, leading to some kind of “price war”.

Yes.. told ya’ll the fee war would break out bf the starting gun even went off. And it won’t ever end. This is normal life in the ETF Terrordome tho, the crypto exchange mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/5Am76DHzAi — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 29, 2023

