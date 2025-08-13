JPMorgan Chase really wants its employees back in the office five days a week, and it’s offering a shiny, amenity-packed new tower, located at 270 Park Avenue in New York, as a perk.

The just-built 60-story “supertall” skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan is expected to open in the next few weeks. It’s 1,389 feet high and will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters for its 14,000 employees in the area. It’s also the tallest structure in New York that will be 100% powered by hydroelectric energy.

Getty Stock | 270 Park Ave in Manhattan under construction.

The new tower features a gym with state-of-the-art cardio, strength, and recovery equipment, daily group exercise classes, and a fancy new locker room. According to the New York Post, employees were complaining on Reddit about having to actually pay for the new gym, but no price has been set as of yet.

“Everything is still being finalized,” a JPMorgan rep told the outlet.

When it comes to food, the standard skyscraper cafeteria fare just won’t do for employees of the biggest bank in the U.S. Instead, Head of JPMorgan Real Estate, David Arena, originally said the goal was to create something “like Eataly or even better.” That came to fruition in the form of a 19-restaurant food hall curated by Danny Meyer’s Hospitality Group (the company behind Shake Shack, Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, and others).

According to photos seen by Business Insider, there is also an Irish Pub, a plethora of outdoor and communal spaces, and conference rooms with city views so grand that employees might have a hard time focusing on the presentation.

JPMorgan first announced its return-to-office (RTO) mandate in January and began its implementation in the spring. Although it was met with some internal opposition (more than 1,900 workers signed a petition calling for a hybrid work schedule), the bank has pushed ahead.

