JT isn’t one to give out freebies – and she made sure to drive that point home when a fan asked her for some free merch earlier this week.

The City Girls rapper was chatting with her followers during an Instagram Live on Monday (August 7), when someone commented: ‘JT send me some merch.’ The Miami native had to make sure to let them know where they had her messed up at.

“Stop begging,” she responded. “You know what I don’t like? When a muthafucka scared to beg a man but they’ll get on here and beg me. Don’t ask me for shit you won’t ask a man for, baby. Don’t ask me for nothing you won’t ask a man for. If you ain’t got no courage to ask the man that you texting or talking to for anything, n-gga do not think you can ask me for it because I ain’t got it just like that man.”

She continued: “Me or that man ain’t got it and we both lying. We both gon’ tell you we ain’t got it and we got it. But the thing is don’t ask me for nothing that you can’t ask that man. How bout you ask that man to buy you some merch? When the site open back up, boom. There you go.

You can view the clip below:

JT calls out fans for “begging” for free merch https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/T3wuvCEL3J — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 8, 2023

Last month, JT launched a new initiative named No Bars Reform in an effort to help other formerly incarcerated women rehabilitate into society.

Having spent two years behind bars for credit card fraud charges before being released in 2019, the cause is near and dear to the City Girls rapper’s heart. According to the initiative’s official website, No Bars will assist with therapy, job placement, social services and housing.

JT launched the non-profit alongside a freestyle of the same name. In a statement, she expressed her hope that the song would usher in a new era of getting the respect she feels she deserves.

“No bars is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days,” she wrote. “At the time like most of the time ppl were doubting me and questioning why I wasn’t as visual and vocal as others! Not knowing me personally…”

She continued: “I’d read the craziest things about myself and would want to scream but instead I went to the studio and popped my shit! I know most of y’all heard it but for those who haven’t I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place and is a start of the respect I deserve in music. I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin my shit.”

“It’s only ME VS. ANXIETY…”

You can listen to the track here.