JT has shared her gratitude with the world after being featured on the latest album by Kali Uchis, who gave her what has become her first Latin record placement with “Muñekita.”

Following Kali’s pregnancy announcement and the arrival of her fourth studio album, the City Girls rapper shared a video alongside her collaborator where she both congratulated her and thanked her for the 2023 song.

“I wanna say congratulations to you! I’m so happy for you and thank you for putting me on my first Latin record!” JT says in the clip.

She also posted a carousel of images alongside Kali, which appeared to be at her album release for her new effort ORQUÍDEAS – which “Muñekita” is featured on.

“I LOVE U SO MUCH SISTER,” Kali replied in the comments. “U DESERVE THE WORLD. THANK U FOR ALWAYS SHOWING GENUINE LOVE & BEING A REAL FRIEND !!!”

You can view the posts below.

In addition to the new single marking JT’s first introduction to the world of Latin music, it also gave her the distinction of being the only non-Latin star to appear on Kali Uchis’ new album.

Arriving on Friday (January 12), Orquídeas features additional appearances by Carol G, Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma and El Alfa.

On Thursday (January 11), Kali Uchis and Don Toliver announced their pregnancy with a joint Instagram post made up of home-video snippets of themselves as small children, as well as clips revealing the “See You Again” hitmaker’s baby bump.

In the wholesome social media montage, the Houston native can be seen caressing his partner’s belly and dancing with her.

In one frame, he kisses her stomach and prompts her to look at the camera and say: “Look how much daddy loves you, little pooks. He love you forever.”

In the caption, the 29-year-old wrote: “Starting our family [bandaged-heart emoji] don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

While Kali Uchis appears to be well into her pregnancy, the couple did not share a due date.

As for JT, she’s still happily booed up with Lil Uzi Vert, who gifted her with a brand new Maserati for her birthday in December.

The Miami native turned 31 on December 3, and woke up to a home filled with balloons and cake. According to her Instagram Stories, one of the first gifts from Uzi arrived that day – a gold Chanel bag – but the new whip came later that night.

In follow-up posts, JT can be seen donning a birthday crown as Uzi proudly presents the Maserati (an MC20 model, from F.C. Kerbeck — the same dealership Uzi praised on the leaked track “Pardon Me”). The pair later ride off together to seemingly enjoy the rest of the night.