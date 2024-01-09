Chicago, Illinois, January 9th, 2024, Chainwire

$JTC, the native token of a legal recourse Bitcoin branch, is soon to be listed on BitMart.

The highly anticipated $JTC listing on BitMart has been confirmed. The coin will be listed at 10AM UTC on 09/01.

The listing announcement earlier in December brings the crypto industry one step closer to accessing the same legal remedies available in mainstream finance. The listing is a significant milestone as it means the JTC blockchain’s native crypto will be available on an exchange that handles billions of dollars in volume daily and serves customers worldwide. Users will be able to trade $JTC on BitMart with a USDT pairing.

BitMart Confirms JTC Listing on Its Official X Profile

The BitMart listing comes after almost two years of development to integrate the $JTC coin with official state and federal court systems. For the past two years, the Jurat ecosystem has been undergoing a series of developments, including the launch of JTC Ordinals, the onboarding of legal firms and attorneys to mine the JTC blockchain, and the growth of the online community that now has thousands of members across X, Telegram, and Discord.

The decision to list on BitMart has given $JTC massive market access as the exchange has over two million users and operates in 180 countries. According to CoinMarketCap, BitMart’s 24-hour trading volume fluctuates between $1-2 billion and has over 700 trading pairs.

$JTC: The Multi-Utility Crypto Bringing Legal Recourse to the Blockchain

$JTC is the native cryptocurrency of the JTC blockchain, which was created as a branch of Bitcoin on January 8, 2022, at Block Height 717808. When the JTC branch was implemented, all $BTC wallets were mirrored, meaning anyone who held $BTC before the branch date is eligible to claim $JTC at a 1:1 ratio.

Similarly to $BTC, new $JTC tokens are created through mining on a Proof-of-Work blockchain, with the supply also being limited to 21 million. The miners on the JTC blockchain are attorneys and legal firms that have joined due to their interest in contributing to a legally advanced version of Bitcoin.

Among the group of Jurat Attorney Miners is Jeremy Hogan, a prominent figure within the Web3 regulatory space, and practicing lawyer at Hogan & Hogan.

Jurat connects the blockchain with existing legal procedures in state and federal courts. As a result, it brings legal recourse to cryptocurrency transactions without requiring the existing legal systems to make any major changes.

“The benefits of blockchain technology are vast. Just about every industry and person stands to benefit, but before $JTC, the risk of storing assets on-chain was too great for most people. How can the average person entrust their life savings to technology without legal protections?” said Kanovitz. “The BitMart listing is a key milestone for crypto’s mainstream adoption because it makes $JTC more accessible for mainstream users.”

$JTC on BitMart: Coming Soon

The $JTC listing is expected to go live in the coming weeks, with both USDT and USDC pairings being made available.

Users can follow Jurat across X, Telegram, and Discord, and be among the first to hear further updates about the listing.

About Jurat Blockchains

Jurat Blockchains is positioning itself as the leading provider of decentralized legal enforcement solutions for commercial and government users. Its technologies power $JTC, a court-connected Bitcoin ($BTC) fork with the unique abilities to charge back unauthorized transactions. Jurat technologies enable blockchain’s seamless integration with both the civil and criminal justice systems, making it attractive to businesses, regulators and those keen on tokenizing off-chain assets.

For more information, visit Jurat’s Official Website | Twitter | Medium

Contact

CEO

Mike Kanovitz

Jurat

[email protected]