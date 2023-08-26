Why It Matters: Adolescents and adults are likely to have difficulty accessing gender-related health care.

Under Missouri’s law, clinicians will not be allowed to treat any minor who is not already receiving gender transition care, which includes drugs that suppress puberty; hormone treatments with estrogen or testosterone; and, in rare cases, surgeries. Minors currently receiving care can continue to do so.

The law will also affect transgender adults, as it bans Medicaid coverage of gender transition care for people of all ages in the state. The law has a “sunset” provision and will be in effect for four years.

The legal challenge to Missouri’s ban has been particularly high-profile. A whistle-blower from a pediatric gender clinic in the state, Jamie Reed, said earlier this year that doctors at the clinic had hastily prescribed hormones with lasting effects to adolescents with psychiatric problems. Ms. Reed filed an affidavit about her experience in February and testified on Tuesday in favor of the ban.

Chloe Cole, a 19-year-old who has frequently testified to state legislatures about regretting gender treatments she received as a younger teenager in California, also testified on behalf of the state of Missouri against the injunction.

The plaintiffs in the legal challenge include three transgender minors who are seeking medical care to transition and will no longer be able to do so once the law is in effect. The plaintiffs also include doctors in the state and two national L.G.B.T.Q. advocacy organizations. Doctors who violate the new law could lose their medical licenses or be sued.

According to the Williams Institute, a research center at the U.C.L.A. School of Law, an estimated 2,900 minors in Missouri identify as transgender.