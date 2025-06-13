A judge temporarily halted the Trump administration’s National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, writing that the federal government did not have the authority to nationalize California’s National Guard.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer issued the temporary restraining order today after an hourlong hearing in a San Francisco federal court.

Breyer issued a stay of the injunction, allowing the administration to appeal the order to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals until noon Friday.

California’s attorney general challenged the deployment, saying the administration failed to properly follow the statute that allows federalizing the state’s National Guard.

Breyer’s ruling is broader than the state had sought. State Attorney General Rob Bonta had wanted to ensure that the guard members weren’t participating in civilian law and immigration enforcement, but Breyer said the federal government exceeded its authority because it did not notify Newsom, as the statute cited by the administration requires, and wrote that Trump’s actions were illegal, “both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Demonstrators holding signs and flags face California National Guard members standing guard outside the Federal Building as they protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Apu Gomes / AFP – Getty Images

“He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith,” Breyer continued.

In court, a lawyer for the federal government initially said the administration had complied with the three-prong test required by the statute. He later said the matter was not subject to judicial review.

The Trump Administration has appealed.