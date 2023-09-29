





A judge in Tennessee is ending Michael Oher’s conservatorship with the Tuohy family that began when Oher was in high school 20 years ago, the Associated Press reports. Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes explained that she had never seen a situation such as this conservatorship agreement in her career.

“I cannot believe it got done,” she said.

In August, Oher accused Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of coercing him to sign a document that would give them control over his finances. That agreement was put in place when Oher was 18 years old and living with Tuohy family as he was being recruited by college football programs, and Oher is arguing that the Tuohys took advantage of his name, image and likeness while lying to him about their initial agreement.

Oher’s story inspired the “The Blind Side,” a book and movie that claimed to tell the story of the future NFL offensive tackle. Oher originally moved in with the Tuohy family as a 17-year-old, and the Tuohys continued to support Oher when attended Ole Miss and later was drafted by the Ravens in 2009.

In Oher’s petition to end the conservatorship, he claimed he never received any royalties from “The Blind Side” movie, for which Sandra Bullock won an Academy Award.

Gomes said she isn’t dismissing the case, as Oher and his legal team believe he’s entitled to compensation from the Tuohys and have requested the family hand over a list of all the income they have received from the initial agreement.



