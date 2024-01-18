

© Reuters. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election, in Atkinson, New Hampshire, U.S. January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz



WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge in the election interference case against former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia has set a hearing next month regarding accusations that the Fulton County District Attorney and her lead prosecutor had an improper relationship and mishandled public money, according to a court document.

The planned Feb. 15 hearing follows accusations by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed, that Fani Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, engaged in “an improper, clandestine personal relationship,” the Thursday court filing said.

Representatives for Willis could not be immediately reached for comment on the accusations or the hearing. Willis’ spokesman previously said the district attorney’s office would respond to the accusations through court filings.

“Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade’s divorce proceedings,” the filing said, without naming the sources or offering any other details.

The 127-page filing also alleges that the pair profited “significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of December 2023.