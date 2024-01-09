Opinion

Sources YouTube: Manufacturing Intellect, NBC News

Judge Judy Sheindlin has defied the liberal world of Hollywood to officially endorse the Republican candidate Nikki Haley in this year’s presidential election.

Sheindlin Endorses Haley

“I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip smart, has executive credentials and was a superb governor,” Sheindlin, 81, said in a statement released by Haley’s campaign, according to Fox News.

“She has international gravitas as Ambassador to the United Nations,” she continued. “She is principled, measured and has that elusive quality of real common sense. I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation.”

Haley responded to this endorsement by saying, “Judge Judy is a no-nonsense lady who has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest. I’m honored to have her support.”

Sheindlin Torches ‘The PC Police’

Though Sheindlin endorsed the Democrat candidate Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential election, she has become disillusioned by cancel culture and “the PC police” in the years since then.

“To have a fear of speaking your opinion, for fear of being put on somebody’s list and canceled? It’s a frightening place for America to be,” Sheindlin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “I’m not a big fan of the PC police.”

“Is it PC to say to people who are 19 or 23 years old, have no job, no prospects and six children, ‘Find something else to do with that organ?’ No,” she added. “But where I come from, I’ve seen the ravages of that kind of neglect.”

Sheindlin went on to say that people need to be held accountable for their own actions.

“If you’re a bad person, if you’ve done something wrong, you’ve got to be prepared to pay the piper,” Sheindlin explained. “And there are people who have done just that. They’ve paid the price with their good name, their footprint. That’s a good thing.”

Haley’s Presidential Run

Haley is currently in second place behind the former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire, where the first presidential primary is held.

“We can feel the momentum on the ground,” Haley said last weekend. “We can feel the excitement.”

Haley has also called for the Supreme Court to keep Trump on the ballot, as she wants to beat him “fair and square.”

“No, he shouldn’t be taken off the ballot and the Supreme Court needs to rule quickly before other states start to do this,” Haley said. “This is one of those, don’t open a door if you don’t want to see what happens this is a door we don’t need to open. I will defeat President Trump fair and square. I don’t need anybody throwing him off the ballot to do it.”

The Iowa caucuses are less than a week away, as they are set to take place on January 15.

Whether Haley is your candidate of choice or not, it certainly is refreshing to see a celebrity like Judge Judy Sheindlin defying the liberal entertainment world by publicly endorsing a Republican. Here’s hoping more celebrities have the guts to do the same as we head into this election!

