Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba got into another feisty back-and-forth with the judge in the E. Jean Carroll trial after arguing for a delay so he can go to his mother-in-law’s funeral.

The ex-president’s attorney was told to ‘sit down’ by Judge Lewis Kaplan in the tense exchange before the columnist took to the stand to testify.

Abba fired back by initially refusing to sit down and saying: ‘‘I don’t like to be spoken to in that way, your honour.’

Kaplan said: ‘It’s denied, sit down’.

Carroll then began telling the jury that Trump ‘shattered’ her reputation by ‘lying’ about his sexual assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

A New York jury last year found Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. The new trial is based on comments he made about her while he was president.

Habba made yet another application to adjourn the trial on Thursday so Trump could attend the funeral of his mother in law.

Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba got into another feisty back-and-forth with the judge in the E. Jean Carroll trial after arguing there should be a delay so he can go to his mother-in-law’s funeral

She told the court that Trump had an ‘unexpected death in our family which only the lord can control’.

Habba said it was ‘insanely prejudicial’ for Trump to have to choose between the funeral and attending court.

She said: ‘I’m asking your honour to have the kindness my client deserves to be with his family tomorrow’

Judge Kaplan shot back: ‘Indeed, the right that he has according to the Supreme Court of the United States is the right to be present either in person or by counsel and nobody is stopping him from doing either. The application is denied. I will hear no further augment on it’.

The ex-president’s attorney (pictured) was told to ‘sit down’ in the tense exchange before the columnist took to the stand to testify that Trump had ‘shattered’ her reputation by ‘lying’ about his sexual assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room

Carroll’s dramatic testimony began after Trump was pictured leaving Trump Tower early Wednesday morning with mysterious red cuts on his hands

Habba, pictured leaving court yesterday, told the judge she ‘doesn’t like being spoken to in that way’ after the tense exchange

Habba protested: ‘Your honour’ but Judge Kaplan said: ‘I said sit down’.

When Habba did not sit down, Judge Kaplan asked her what else she wanted to ask.

Habba siad: ‘I don’t like to be spoken to in that way, your honour.

‘I am asking your honour to please refrain from speaking to me in that way’.

Kaplan said: ‘It’s denied, sit down’.

More to follow